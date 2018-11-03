AWCON hosts Ghana suffer shock Zambia defeat in pre-tournament friendly

Ghana blew away a two goal lead when they suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to Zambia in their pre-2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations friendly on Saturday.

The Black Queens raced into a 2-0 lead by half-time before surrendering the contest to the home side in the match played in Lusaka.

The defeat has sparked concerns that the Queens would be unable to secure the title when they host the rest of the continent in two weeks time.

Portia Boakye opened the scoring in the game before Elizabeth Addo struck later in the game to establish a comfortable lead before the break.

But the Zambian rallied after the break to score three answered goal and spark concerns for Bashiru Hayford's side with just two weeks to the start of the competition.

Ghana Starting XI

Patricia Mantey Gladys Amfobia Linda Eshun Felicity Asuako Linda Addai Janet Egyir Sherrifatu Sumaila Grace Asantewaa Elizabeth Addo Portia Boakye Alice Kusi

Subs

Jane Ayieyam Priscilla Hagan Lilly Niber Lawrence Julieta Acheampong Veronica Darkwah Rita Okyere Liticia Zikpi Diana Weige Nana Ama Asantewaa Fafali Dumahisi