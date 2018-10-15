AWCON LOC Chair Hon. Freda Prempeh descends on Presec over Legon pitch destruction

Chairperson of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the upcoming 2018 Total Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, Hon. Freda Prempah has descended on the authorities of the Legon Presbyterian Senior High School for damaging one of the training pitches earmarked for the tournament.

The training pitch located on the Presbyterian Boys Secondary School campus which was being prepared for inspection by CAF looked to be in good condition until last Friday when the Alumni of the school held the 2018 edition of the Torch and Bonfire Night on it, browning of portions of a training pitch.

Speaking on the disturbing issue, Hon. Freda Prempeh expressed her disappointment at organizers of the event for not taking good care of the pitch knowing it was being prepared for the biennial tournament

“This is no excuse for what they did. They are aware of the work done on the pitch. They are aware of the money spent on the pitch for the tournament. I am very sad about this development,” Hon. Prempeh told told Happy FM.

Although the Alumni of the school have engaged the services of Green Grass Technology to fix the brown patches on the turf, Hon. Prempeh said she would have surcharged them even if they had not agreed to repair it.

“Even if the old students had not agreed to pay willingly, I would have charged them”.

The CAF Inspection Team will visit the Legon Presbyterian Senior High School pitch later today to ascertain the nation’s readiness for the hosting of the competition.

The Presbyterian Boys School Park is one of six earmarked venues to be used as training pitches for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations slated for November 17-December 1, 2018.