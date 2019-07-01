Ayeman-Badu reveals Avram Grant's secret at 2015 AFCON

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu has revealed that former Black Stars coach Avram Grant could take over four hours to review videos of their games.

According to Badu, the former Chelsea manager will review the videos together with the players to identify weaknesses in the team.

Grant enjoyed immediate success leading Ghana to the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2015, but his spell was marred over his refusal to stay home to scout talents on the domestic seen.

He subsequently led the team to fourth place finish at the 2017 AFCON.

“When Avram Grant came he asked us what we saw wrong with our game and we all couldn’t answer. So we brought out a lot of videos that took over four hours to watch and analyse," he told Sunyani-based Sun City Radio..

And, after he took us through he identified our main weakness was defending set-pieces and he started working on it.

“If you watch our game well during the tournament we never conceded any goal from set-pieces until we got to the final,” he added.

The Black Stars have had a poor start to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after two draws in two games.