Ayew and Schlupp are unbelievable- Cheikhou Kouyate praises Crystal Palace teammates after Bournemouth win

Crystal Palace midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate has heaped praises to Ghana duo Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp, describing both as 'unbelievable.'

The two starred as Crystal Palace beat Bournemouth 1-0 with ten men at the Selhurst Park on Tuesday night.

Jeffrey Schlupp scored the winner-his second goal on a row- with Jordan Ayew named Man of the Match.

"[Ayew] was unbelievable. We know Jordan is a good player, he fights for everybody, for every ball. He didn’t score today but he had a very, very good game," said Kouyate after the game.

"[Schlupp is also] unbelievable, it’s the goal he scores every time in training. For me, I’m not surprised for this goal - it’s a very important win tonight and we must enjoy tonight," he added.

Schlupp came on in the 29th minute to replace Patrick Van Anholt, who got injured in the first half to play the left back role.

"I know this position," Kouyate said. "I played for Anderlecht at centre-back and for West Ham. Sometimes for my country also. I know this position, it’s not new to me. Some guys, they are surprised for me to play centre-back but I know this position.

"We know every job we’re going to do. If he [Schlupp] plays left-back or I play centre-back, we know the job. For me, the difference today is the mentality. This is good for the team."

By Lukman Abdul Mumin