Ayew and Schlupp nominated for Crystal Palace Goal of the Season award

Ghanaian footballers Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp have received nominations for the Goal of the Season award at Crystal Palace.

Ayew's remarkable goals against Tottenham Hotspur and Everton, alongside Schlupp's impressive strike against Fulham, have earned them places on the shortlist for this prestigious accolade.

Jordan Ayew's strike against Tottenham Hotspur was your Goal of the Month for October 💪 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) November 9, 2023

🇬🇭 Jordan Ayew with an incredible strike from distance to give Crystal Palace the lead against Everton 🚀⚽️ pic.twitter.com/EuX4lnRMFP — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) February 19, 2024

Crystal Palace have initiated a voting process for fans to determine the ultimate winner from a selection of 16 goals.

🇬🇭 Pick that out👏🏾 Nobody is stopping that from Jeffrey Schlupp. The Ghana midfielder came off the bench to score this blinder against Fulham yesterday.#JoySports pic.twitter.com/XNvO1U0QDS — #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) April 28, 2024

These nominations include outstanding goals from various teams within the club, spanning across the men's, women's, U-18, and U-21 teams.

The culmination of the voting process will be marked by an award ceremony scheduled to take place at Fairfield Halls on Tuesday, May 7.

The competition is intense, with notable contenders such as Michael Olise, Ebere Eze, Jesse Derry, Jefferson Lerma, Joachim Andersen, Danny Imray, Shauna Guyyat, Araya Dennis, and Shanade Hopcroft all vying for the coveted title.

The nominations of Ayew and Schlupp reflect the exceptional talent and skill within the Crystal Palace squad, contributing to memorable moments throughout the season.