GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Ayew and Schlupp nominated for Crystal Palace Goal of the Season award

Published on: 30 April 2024
Ayew and Schlupp nominated for Crystal Palace Goal of the Season award

Ghanaian footballers Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp have received nominations for the Goal of the Season award at Crystal Palace.

Ayew's remarkable goals against Tottenham Hotspur and Everton, alongside Schlupp's impressive strike against Fulham, have earned them places on the shortlist for this prestigious accolade.

 

Crystal Palace have initiated a voting process for fans to determine the ultimate winner from a selection of 16 goals.

These nominations include outstanding goals from various teams within the club, spanning across the men's, women's, U-18, and U-21 teams.

The culmination of the voting process will be marked by an award ceremony scheduled to take place at Fairfield Halls on Tuesday, May 7.

The competition is intense, with notable contenders such as Michael Olise, Ebere Eze, Jesse Derry, Jefferson Lerma, Joachim Andersen, Danny Imray, Shauna Guyyat, Araya Dennis, and Shanade Hopcroft all vying for the coveted title.

The nominations of Ayew and Schlupp reflect the exceptional talent and skill within the Crystal Palace squad, contributing to memorable moments throughout the season.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more