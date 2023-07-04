Ayew brothers and Wakaso enjoy summer break

The Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, along with their friend Mubarak Wakaso, have been having a wonderful time during their summer break.

The trio, known for their strong bond, has been spotted enjoying their time off the field.

In a recently shared video, the Ayew brothers were seen cruising on a jet ski, showcasing their skills and having a great time. Wakaso cheered them on from the shore, adding to the fun atmosphere. It is evident that their friendship continues to flourish.

Last season, Wakaso showed his support for Andre Ayew by travelling to London to watch his game for Nottingham Forest against Chelsea. Although Ayew has now left Nottingham Forest, he has received multiple offers to join a new club on a free transfer, generating excitement among fans and pundits alike. His next destination is yet to be announced.

Similarly, Wakaso is expected to leave his Chinese club, Shenzhen FC, after spending the previous season on loan at KAS Eupen in Belgium. The midfielder is seeking new challenges and opportunities for the upcoming season, as clubs express interest in securing his services.

On the other hand, Jordan Ayew has extended his contract with Crystal Palace until 2024. The talented forward is looking forward to the upcoming season and aims to contribute to the success of the team.