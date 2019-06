Andre and Jordan Ayew continue to dazzle for the senior national team at major tournaments.

The brothers have found the back of the net as Black Stars against Benin in the first match at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Andre scored to draw the Black Stars level before Jordan struck before a stunning effort before halftime.

The goals mean Ayew brothers have scored 7 of Ghana's last 9 goals in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The match ended 2-2 with John Boye seeing a red card.