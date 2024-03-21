Ayew brothers hailed for Ghana commitment amid withdrawal of top stars from Nigeria, Uganda friendlies

The commitment of Black Stars players to the Ghana National Team has been questioned after top stars withdrew from the country's latest high-profile international friendly matches - while 'role model' Ayew brothers continue to grab the applause for their long-standing loyalty to the four-time African champions.

While some players have found the flimsiest of excuses to pull out from international matches, the commitment and dedication of the famous Ayew brothers - Andre and Jordan has never been in doubt.

Andre - a former West Ham United and Swansea City star and his younger brother Jordan, who plays for Crystal Palace, have over the years honoured almost every call-up to the national team.

From low and high profile matches, exhibition games, qualifiers and tournaments, the two brothers have never turned their back on the powerful West African nation.

Even in their lowest moments, the two players have starred for Ghana through the pain barrier- to underscore their loyalty, commitment and dedication to the Ghana flag - a far fetched scenario for some of the country's rising stars and newbies.

Andre and Jordan are again in Morocco for two high-profile international friendly matches against West African eternal rivals Nigeria as well as East African nation Uganda.

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has withdrawn from the games over a reported injury while France-based Mohammed Salisu did not travel to Marrakesh for the double header.

There has been a deafening silence in the Ghanaian media over the multiple withdrawals - a scenario which has sparked concerns in the country and questions players' commitment to the country.

The spokesperson for the Ayew brothers Fiifi Tackie is worried about the double standards as players commitment have been called into questioning.

"The Ayew brothers over the years have honoured almost every call-up to the national team. Whether friendlies, qualifiers, or exhibition matches. Despite this, they get chastised by some sections of the sports media for not showing commitment. For the two international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda, we have seen several players pulled out of the squad, yet no one talks about it. Could it be deliberate or because of the all-African games? We are watching." Tackie told Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com

The Ayew brothers have been unmoved by critical voices despite their enviable commitment to Ghana over the years.

Andre is expected to lead the Black Stars since the team's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations group stage exit.

The Black Stars are scheduled to face Nigeria on March 22, followed by a match against Uganda’s Cranes on March 26, both to be held at the Stade de Marrakesh.