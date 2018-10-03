Ayew brothers open to Black Stars return - Fiifi Tackie

Public Relations Officer of the Ayew brothers, Fiifi Tackie has stated that the duo are ready to Black Stars call-up.

Andre and his brother Jordan have not played for the Black Stars for a year now- recently they were left out of coach Kwasi Appiah's team for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone despite an improved performance at their respective clubs.

"I was the person who revealed that Kwesi Appiah has never spoken to the Ayews since last year but he called Jordan Ayew before reaching Andre because the latter was unreachable initially," Tackle told Goal.

"They spoke lengthily about several issues. Just as I've been saying recently, they are ready to play for the national team anytime the coach hands them the opportunity like other Ghanaian footballers.

"The duo will continue to do their best for their clubs and wait for what the future holds," he added.