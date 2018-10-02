Ayew makes Crystal Palace relegation candidates - Kojo Addae-Mensah

Chief Executive Officer of Databank Kojo Addae-Mensah believes Jordan Ayew's inclusion in Crystal Palace team makes them relegation candidates.

The 26-year-old forward joined the Eagles on a season-long loan from Swansea City on Transfer Deadline Day.

Ayew's transfer to the Roy Hodgson's side makes it his fourth successive clubs following spells at Lorient, Aston Villa and Swansea City.

Ayew made his third start for Roy Hodgson's side but failed to impress as they were pipped 2-1 by AFC Bournemouth on Monday Night Football.

Ayew's performance in the match drew the ire of the Eagles fans who took to Twitter to lambaste him.

"I've said it before and I will repeat it again that Crystal Palace signing of Jordan Ayew makes them candidates for relegation," Mr. Addae Mensah told Happy FM.

"I'm not saying he is a bad player but his record shows. At Aston Villa, he was their top scorer but the club were demoted. At Swansea he was their best player but they suffered the same fate as Aston Villa, not to talk of his time at Lorient."

"Yesterday I watched their game against Bournemouth and I believe they shouldn't have lost but they did, though you can say they lost because of the recklessness of Sakho [Mamadou] but they are signs of having Ayew in the team."