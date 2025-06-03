GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Ayew remains upbeat despite tough first season at Leicester

Published on: 03 June 2025
Ayew remains upbeat despite tough first season at Leicester
Jordan Ayew celebrates his goal for Leicester

Jordan Ayew says he is proud of his efforts and remains positive about the future despite enduring a difficult debut campaign at Leicester City.

The Ghana captain, who moved from Crystal Palace last summer, was a key figure for the Foxes during the 2024/25 season, featuring across various attacking roles. His tally of six goals and several key performances underlined his value in an otherwise disappointing campaign.

Leicester’s relegation to the Championship was confirmed with weeks to spare, and with the club preparing for a major squad overhaul, Ayew’s name has surfaced in transfer discussions.

However, the 32-year-old says he's not rushing any decisions.

“At this level, you can’t decide too early,” he said. “Right now, I need to rest and reflect. I’m happy at Leicester, but let’s see what happens.”

Ayew’s commitment and experience will be crucial if he stays, especially with several senior players, including Jamie Vardy, departing and a new chapter looming for the 2016 champions.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more