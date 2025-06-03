Ayew remains upbeat despite tough first season at Leicester

Jordan Ayew says he is proud of his efforts and remains positive about the future despite enduring a difficult debut campaign at Leicester City.

The Ghana captain, who moved from Crystal Palace last summer, was a key figure for the Foxes during the 2024/25 season, featuring across various attacking roles. His tally of six goals and several key performances underlined his value in an otherwise disappointing campaign.

Leicester’s relegation to the Championship was confirmed with weeks to spare, and with the club preparing for a major squad overhaul, Ayew’s name has surfaced in transfer discussions.

However, the 32-year-old says he's not rushing any decisions.

“At this level, you can’t decide too early,” he said. “Right now, I need to rest and reflect. I’m happy at Leicester, but let’s see what happens.”

Ayew’s commitment and experience will be crucial if he stays, especially with several senior players, including Jamie Vardy, departing and a new chapter looming for the 2016 champions.