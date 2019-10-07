GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
AZ Alkmaar coach blasts in-form Myron Boadu after ‘stupid’ red card against Willem II

Published on: 07 October 2019
Myron Boadu of AZ during the UEFA Europa League second round qualifying match between AZ Alkmaar and FC Kairat at the AFAS stadium on August 02, 2018 in Alkmaar, The Netherlands(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)

AZ Alkmaar coach Arne Slot has slammed youngster Myron Boadu after picking a ‘stupid’ red card in their 1-1 draw with Willem II.

The 18-year-old striker was sent off in AZ draw with Willem II at the Konig Willem II Stadion in the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday.

Boadu received a caution in the 84th minute following a reckless tackle.

The youngster did not keep his cool in the dying embers of the match by committing another foul. He was given his marching orders which left AZ coach Slot fuming over his action.

"Extremely stupid if you already have yellow."

Boadu has been in red-hot form this season — providing 4 and scoring 7 goals in 17 games in all competitions for the club.

