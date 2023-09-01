AZ Alkmaar complete signing of Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq

Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq has joined Dutch giants AZ Alkmaar from Swedish outfit BK Hacken.

The former Ghana U17 star joins the Eredivisie side on a five-year deal after a successful spell in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

Sadiq leaves Hacken after netting a brace against Aberdeen on Thursday night to earn the club a place in the group stage of the Europa League.

“It's a great stadium. These are stadiums you want to play in. It's like a dream come true for me. AZ really wanted me. That also gives a good feeling," said Sadiq after putting pen to paper.

He is expected to join his new teammates on Friday as he prepares to begin life in the Netherlands. He scored 27 goals and provided eight assists during his two-year stay at Hacken.

“Ibrahim has performed consistently for two years at BK Häcken,” said AZ Alkmaar's Football Affairs Director Max Huiberts.

“We wanted to have another attacker. That is why we pressed ahead with the arrival of Ibrahim. He is a player who can play in several positions, but he mainly plays from the right flank and could also play as a striker."

The 23-year-old won the league and Cup double with BK Hacken last season.