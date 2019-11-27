AZ Alkmaar forward Myron Boadu dreams of Champions League football with the club

Dutch born Ghanaian striker Myron Boadu says he has dreams of leading AZ Alkmaar to return to the UEFA Champions League.

AZ Alkmaar have been in fine form this season, thanks to the goals of the 18-year old forward, leaving them second place behind Ajax after 14 games.

Boadu scored in his sides 3-0 win against FC Utretch but his ultimate goal is to help the team return to Europe's premier club competition.

"We can gradually think of second place. In fact, we go for that place. We want to win many more competitions," he told De Telegraaf.

"We can only say that after the match against Ajax in mid-December. Then we know how we stand, the gap is three or nine points. "

"That would be great for the club. We want to do everything we can to achieve that. It is still far away, but a little dream is allowed. More dreams have come true lately. "

The high flying attacker is on the radar of several top clubs in Europe including Italian giants AC Milan, who are monitoring his progress in the Eredivisie.