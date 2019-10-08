AZ Alkmaar forward Myron Boadu regrets red card against Willem II

Ghanaian forward Myron Boadu has expressed regret after he was sent off in AZ Alkmaar's draw against Willem II on Sunday in the Dutch Eredivisie.

The 18-year old received his marching orders in the final minute of the game after picking two yellow cards, the first in the 84th minute.

"The first is pure emotion, the second pure frustration because I don't score just before that," Boadu told FOX Sports.

"They are stupid yellow cards, I am leaving the team down", acknowledges the AZ talent. "With that second yellow card, the Willem II guy (Pol Llonch, ed.) Gives me a push. I gave a push back, only Higler saw that."

However, the Holland youth team player has dispelled reports that he is hotheaded.

"I am certainly not a hothead. I have amazed quite a few people, I think. I do not recognize this in myself. This is necessary, I regret it," he ssaid.

Myron Boadu will miss AZ's home game against SC Heerenveen after the international break.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin