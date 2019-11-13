AZ Alkmaar striker Myron Boadu ready to make Netherlands debut - Koeman

AZ Alkmaar striker Myron Boadu is ready to make his debut for the Dutch national team, according to head coach Ronald Koeman.

The 18-year-old, who has Ghanaian roots, could make debut in the Euro 2020 qualifiers against either Nothern Ireland or Estonia.

Ghanasoccernet understands that Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah met Boadu’s father who is Ghanaian during his European tour last month. However, nothing was agreed in the meeting before Boadu received a call-up into Netherlands team.

Speaking at his press conference, Koeman said on Boadu and another newcomer Calvin Stengs, “Those guys are dealing with a bit of tension here. It’s going fast for them. On the other hand, they know many boys from the youth teams.

“They came in cheerfully, with a smile on their faces. They have to keep it that way. Boadu is ready. He can also play on the side. I said earlier that it might be too early for him. But Malen and Memphis fell away. And Bergwijn. Then you look further.”

Boadu has 14 goals and ten assists this season for AZ.