AZ Alkmaar technical director excited About Ibrahim Sadiq's versatile attacking qualities

Forward Ibrahim Sadiq's signing with AZ Alkmaar has been met with enthusiasm by the club's Technical Director, Max Huiberts, who highlighted Sadiq's consistent performances during his two-year tenure at BK Häcken.

The former Ghana U17 star joins the Eredivisie side on a five-year deal after a successful spell in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

Sadiq leaves Hacken after netting a brace against Aberdeen on Thursday night to earn the club a place in the group stage of the Europa League.

"Ibrahim has performed consistently for two years at BK Häcken," Huiberts noted, emphasizing the qualities that attracted the club to the Ghanaian winger. "We wanted to have another attacker. That is why we pressed ahead with the arrival of Ibrahim. He is a player who can play in several positions, but he mainly plays from the right flank and could also play as a striker."

Huiberts went on to discuss the depth and quality of their attacking options, emphasizing the importance of having a strong squad, especially when competing in multiple competitions. He noted that AZ Alkmaar has a wealth of attacking choices, each capable of making a difference on the field.

"We have a lot of choice and a lot of quality at the forefront," Huiberts explained. "We can bring attackers who can make a difference and turn the game around. We've seen that several times this season. If you are going to play a lot of matches and want to be active in several competitions, you also have to be strong across the board. By bringing in Ibrahim, we are once again adding a lot of quality to the vanguard."

Sadiq will play in Alkmaar with number 11 and is entitled to play as soon as the work permit has been issued.