GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

AZ moves to reward Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro with fresh contract

Published on: 13 June 2025
AZ moves to reward Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro with fresh contract

AZ Alkmaar is pushing to extend the stay of rising star Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro.

The Dutch-Ghanaian goalkeeper, who has cemented his spot as the club’s first choice under coach Maarten Martens, is already under contract until 2028. But AZ wants to secure his long-term future even further.

The new deal, currently in the works, is expected to offer improved financial terms, reflecting his growing importance and market value. According to Transfermarkt, the 20-year-old shot-stopper is currently valued at â‚¬6 million.

Owusu-Oduro’s rise has been steady. He made his senior debut for AZ on 14 December 2023 in a UEFA Europa Conference League clash away to Legia Warsaw. He also featured in the KNVB Cup final on 21 April 2025, where AZ lost to Go Ahead Eagles in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

Last season in the Eredivisie, the young keeper made 28 appearances and kept nine clean sheets, further proof of his strong performances and growing reputation in Dutch football.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more