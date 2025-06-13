AZ moves to reward Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro with fresh contract

AZ Alkmaar is pushing to extend the stay of rising star Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro.

The Dutch-Ghanaian goalkeeper, who has cemented his spot as the club’s first choice under coach Maarten Martens, is already under contract until 2028. But AZ wants to secure his long-term future even further.

The new deal, currently in the works, is expected to offer improved financial terms, reflecting his growing importance and market value. According to Transfermarkt, the 20-year-old shot-stopper is currently valued at â‚¬6 million.

Owusu-Oduro’s rise has been steady. He made his senior debut for AZ on 14 December 2023 in a UEFA Europa Conference League clash away to Legia Warsaw. He also featured in the KNVB Cup final on 21 April 2025, where AZ lost to Go Ahead Eagles in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

Last season in the Eredivisie, the young keeper made 28 appearances and kept nine clean sheets, further proof of his strong performances and growing reputation in Dutch football.