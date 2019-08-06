GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Aziz Tetteh pens heartfelt goodbye to Dynamo Moscow after joining Turkish side Gaziantep

Published on: 06 August 2019

Ghanaian midfielder Aziz Tetteh has said his final goodbyes to Russian side FC Dynamo Moscow after making the switch to Turkish side Gazientep FK. 

The 29-year old left the Russian outfit to sign a three year deal with Gazientep FK.

"Today I say goodbye to all my FC Dynamo Moscow family. I say thanks to my team mates,the entire staff and to the fans. Y’all have been really kind to me from the very first day I arrived in Moscow. You stood beside me through thick and thin i’m very grateful. вперед динамо," he tweeted.

Tetteh spent two and a half year with FC Dynamo Moscow.

Tetteh, who is cast in the mould of ex-Cheslea star and countryman Michael Essien, is expected to bolster the midfield of the  top-flight side.

Last season, he scored one goal in 25 appearances.

Tetteh has now played for ten foreign clubs since leaving Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals in 2017.

 

