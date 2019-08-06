Aziz Tetteh pens heartfelt goodbye to Dynamo Moscow after joining Turkish side Gaziantep

Ghanaian midfielder Aziz Tetteh has said his final goodbyes to Russian side FC Dynamo Moscow after making the switch to Turkish side Gazientep FK.

The 29-year old left the Russian outfit to sign a three year deal with Gazientep FK.

"Today I say goodbye to all my FC Dynamo Moscow family. I say thanks to my team mates,the entire staff and to the fans. Y’all have been really kind to me from the very first day I arrived in Moscow. You stood beside me through thick and thin i’m very grateful. вперед динамо," he tweeted.

Tetteh spent two and a half year with FC Dynamo Moscow.

Tetteh, who is cast in the mould of ex-Cheslea star and countryman Michael Essien, is expected to bolster the midfield of the top-flight side.

Last season, he scored one goal in 25 appearances.

Tetteh has now played for ten foreign clubs since leaving Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals in 2017.