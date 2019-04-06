Aziz Tetteh picks late red card in Dynamo Moscow stalemate with FK Anzi Makhackala

Ghanaian midfielder Aziz Tetteh was sent off during Dynamo Moscow 1-1 draw with Anzi Makhackala in the Russian Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Tetteh started the game on a shaky note after collecting his first booking in the 10th minute for a professional foul.

Anzi Makhackala pushed the visitors and eventually got their reward through Venezuelan forward Andres Ponce in the 16th minute.

Toni Sunjic rescued a point for the visitors in the 73rd minute after tapping in a cross from Artur Yusup.

Dynamo Moscow were reduced to 10 men in the 94th minute after Tetteh professionally fouled Gael Ondoua when Anzhi has broken clear to hit the winner.

It was the Ghanaian second red card in the ongoing campaign after opening day draw with Arsenal Tula.