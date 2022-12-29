Baba Alhassan: Ghanaian midfielder among FC Hermannstadt players with most yellow cards this season 

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan is among the most recipient of the yellow cards in the FC Hermannstadt squad in the Romanian top-flight league this season.

The center midfielder together with Raul Opruț were the most cautioned player in the first round of the league for FC Hermanstadt.

The duo each received six yellow cards after match week 21 before the winter break.

FC Hermanstadt finished on top of the league table with 44 points, being the best team before the break.

Baba Alhassan has been instrumental in FC Hermannstadt league title chase this campaign.

The 22-year-old has scored six goals in 19 appearances as a defensive midfielder for his side.

FC Hermannstadt will return to action next month against FCSB in the Romanian top flight league