Baba Iddrisu: I was a little nervous in my first La Liga game

Real Mallorca midfielder Baba Iddrisu Mohammed has revealed that he was very nervous when he made his debut in the La Liga for the club.

The 24-year old made his debut with fellow Ghanaian Lumor Agbenyenu in Mallorca’s 2-1 win over Eibar in the opening game of the season.

According to him, he felt a bit nervous during the warm up session but after that was cool and ready for the game.

“I was a little nervous, but after the warm-up I felt much better and more calm and concentrated, which is what is needed for such a match. There are many technical and tactical differences, but I think that with time we can be there, although now it seems very complicated. Slowly”

Baba Iddrisu has played in two games for Mallorca in the 2019/2020 season