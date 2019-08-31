Baba Iddrisu Mohammed: We are going to avoid relegation

Ghana and Real Mallorca midfielder Baba Iddrisu Mohammed hopes his team can avoid relegation in the 2019/2020 season

The newly promoted side lie 12th on the La Liga table after two matches played this season with three points.

Baba Iddrisu is enjoying his good run of form and hopes he can help Mallorca avoid relegation this season

"For the moment, save us." I just think about that. Surely better things will come later, but do not hurry.

On how far the team can go this season he said,

“I think we have no limit. And we like to give surprises. With work and tranquility we can continue doing beautiful things. We will try to save ourselves with all our strength and I think we will succeed.

Mallorca will play away to Valencia on Sunday in match day three of the La Liga Santander