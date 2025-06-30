Baba Musa leaves FC Samartex, set to join FK Skenderbeu

Forward Baba Hamadu Musa has officially left FC Samartex as a free agent, with his next destination confirmed to be FK Skenderbeu in Albania.

The Ghanaian attacker is expected to sign for the Albanian top-flight club in the coming days, marking his first move to Europe after impressing in the Ghana Premier League with Samartex.

Musa played a key role in Samartex’s remarkable rise last season, contributing goals and energy in their historic league-winning campaign.

His performances earned admiration from scouts abroad, leading to the Albanian opportunity.

The deal represents a new chapter for the 23-year-old, who will be hoping to make his mark in European football.