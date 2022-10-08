Baba Rahman absence felt as Reading suffer defeat at QPR

Reading felt the absence of Baba Rahman as they fell to Queens Park Rangers 2-1 in the English Championship on Friday night.

Reading missed the dedicated left-back, who would have made a positive contribution and possibly prevented the loss if he had been fit to play.

After 30 minutes, former Liverpool striker Andy Carroll gave Reading the lead with a penalty kick conversion, but QPR's attack overwhelmed Reading's defence and scored twice to win.

When it mattered most, the Reading defence lacked the leadership and poise that Baba Rahman typically brings to the field.

The 28-year-old Ghana international is recovering from a hamstring injury he sustained during practice. After initial reports said he would be sidelined for a month, he is anticipated to return to action before the month is over.

Rahman is seeing a specialist, and the doctor is optimistic that the defender will be ready to play by the end of the month.

His return will boost their chances of securing Premier League promotion at the end of the season.

Rahman is on loan from Chelsea to Reading.