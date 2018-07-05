Baba Rahman and Bernard Tekpetey named in Schalke squad to face Southampton today in China

Ghana defender Baba Abdul Rahman and compatriot Bernard Tekpetey have been named in the Schalke O4 squad to face English Premier League side, Southampton in a preseason friendly in China.

The German side are in Asia for preseason after finishing as runners up in the Bundesliga last season. Rahman rejoined Schalke in February following his return from a lengthy lay off with Tekpetey returning to the club from loan.

Baba Rahman played on the final day of the German Bundesliga for Schalke -when they beat Kevin Prince Boateng's Eintrahct Frankfurt- since rejoining the club in January from Chelsea.

The Ghanaian duo started preparations for the upcoming season with other teammates who are inactive because their countries did not qualify for the World Cup.

Coach Domenico Todesco and his side will face new partner club Hebei China Fortune next week after the match against Southampton, where the Royal Blues will debut their new away kit produced by Umbro.

BELOW IS THE SQUAD

Schalke: Fährmann (c), Langer, Nübel, Insua, Baba, Stambouli, Kehrer, Riether, Naldo, Czyborra (youth), Wiemann (youth), McKennie, Mascarell, Serdar, Bentaleb, Konoplyanka, Caligiuri, Tekpetey, Geis, Boujellab (youth), Goller (youth), Kübler (youth), Uth, Di Santo, Skrzybski, Teuchert, Krüger (youth), Kutucu (youth)