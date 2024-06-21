Baba Rahman begins early pre-season with Greek champions PAOK Thessaloniki

Ghana defender Baba Abdul Rahman has started pre-season with new Greek champions PAOK Thessaloniki ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The former Chelsea left-back cut short his vacation in Ghana to return to Athens as preparations begin for the upcoming campaign.

Rahman and his teammates will be involved in European football next month following their qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

The Greek champions will face the winner of the first round of qualifiers between Borac Banja Luka and Egnatia on July 23rd or 24th in Toumba. The second leg will be played a week later away from home.

Meanwhile, Luton Town and Brentford have reportedly been monitoring the Ghana international in an attempt to lure him back to England this summer.

The 29-year-old spent nine years at Chelsea but injuries affected his time in London forcing him to join various clubs on loan.

Last season, he was the highest-scoring defender in the Greek Super League.