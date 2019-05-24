Baba Rahman caps off Black Stars return with goal & assist as Stade Reims sink PSG

Ghana defender Abdul Baba Rahman hogged the headlines in France after scoring and providing an assist during Stade de Reims shock 3-1 victory over Paris Saint Germain in the final game of Ligue 1 on Friday.

Reims welcomed the already crowned league champions Paris Saint Germain on matchday 38 at the 20,299 packed Stade Auguste-Delaune without any pressure on their shoulders having secured their league status.

David Guion's men fetched the opener in the 36th minute when Remi Oudin laid the ball off to Abdul Baba Rahman, who slotted it into the back of the net from close range, leaving Gianluigi Buffon helpless.

The hosts grabbed the cushioning in the 56th minute through Mathieu Cafaro. The French attacker released a low drive into the left hand post after receiving a pass on the edge of the area.

As expected, Paris Saint Germain quickly hit back three minutes later courtesy Kylian Mbappe, who poked in Ederson Cavani's heading pass.

With PSG pushing for the equalizer, Reims got their third of the game in the 94th minute. Pablo Chavarria received a pass from Baba and weaved his way past several defenders before finding himself in a one-on-one with Buffon. His dummy threw the goalkeeper off balance and simply planted the ball into the back of net.

Baba has had a week to cherish after he was handed a recall into the Ghana team ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after two-year absence.

The 24-year-old is returning to the Black Stars squad since suffering an injury whiles playing for the nation at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

The former Schalke 04 left-back has been fantastic shape since joining the French side on a six-months loan deal from English side Chelsea.

He made 11 appearances and registered one assist and scored one goal as the side finished 8th on the Ligue 1 table.

By: Reuben Obodai @ReubenObodai on Twitter