Baba Rahman celebrates PAOK victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in Conference League

Ghana defender Baba Rahman expressed his excitement following PAOK's victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The left-back played the full match and played a key role in PAOK's 2-1 home victory against the Bundesliga team. The victory maintained PAOK's flawless record in the Europa Conference League group stage.

PAOK took the lead in the 28th minute with a goal from Andrija Zivkovic and held onto their lead until halftime. However, Frankfurt equalised in the 68th minute through Omar Marmoush. PAOK managed to secure a late victory when Greek international Konstantinos Koulierakis netted the winning goal.

In response to a post on PAOK's official social media account, Baba Rahman exclaimed, "Fightback." Since his departure from Chelsea, the former Chelsea defender has been making a positive impression with the Greek club.

This victory adds to PAOK's successful campaign in the UEFA Europa Conference League with two wins from two games, and Rahman's contribution continues to be a vital asset for the team.