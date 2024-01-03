Baba Rahman leads Europe with highest goal contributions among Ghanaian defenders

Ghanaian defender Baba Rahman has emerged as a standout performer in Europe, claiming the title for the highest goal contributions among Ghanaian defenders thus far this season.

This was after Rahman played a pivotal role in PAOK's commanding 4-0 victory against OFI Crete in the Greek Super League.

Rahman's influence was evident as he not only created the opening goal but also scored the second, guiding PAOK to success against the resilient defense of OFI Crete. This stellar performance comes as no surprise, considering Rahman's consistent contributions throughout the season.

Prior to Rahman's standout display, PAOK faced a setback as they missed a penalty, a golden opportunity to take the lead. However, responding positively to Rahman's brilliance, PAOK rallied and secured two more goals, ultimately claiming victory and seizing the top spot in the league after 16 matches.

The Ghanaian defender's remarkable season in Greece now includes the notable achievement of having the highest goal contributions by a Ghanaian defender in Europe. With three assists and one goal, Rahman has showcased his versatility and impact on the pitch.

Overcoming past injuries, the left-back has found his stride in Greek football, delivering one of his best seasons in recent memory. Rahman's decision earlier in the week to opt out of Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations squad, in favor of focusing on his club commitments, underscores his dedication to PAOK.