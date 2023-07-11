Baba Rahman leaves Chelsea as the longest-serving player on the books

Ghana defender Baba Rahman has left Chelsea as the longest-serving member on the books after his move to Greek side PAOK was confirmed on Monday evening.

The left-back cost in the region of £14million when signed from German club Augsburg in 2015 and made all 23 of his appearances for the Blues in his debut season before a string of loan spells.

A three-year spell at Schalke was followed by stints with Reims, Mallorca, PAOK and Reading before his return to Greece, which Chelsea sanctioned despite him having a year left on his contract.

Despite not playing for the club in seven seasons, Rahman was technically the longest-serving player on the books at the Bridge. Wales international Ethan Ampadu whose dad is also Ghanaian and expected to return to Chelsea for pre-season today is now the longest-serving member on the books at the club.

Rahman is regarded by many as Ghana’s best left-back in the last generation having burst through at Dreams and Kotoko where he cut his teeth at the national stage before exploding in the German Bundesliga.

He then went on to become Ghana’s most promising defender when he made the jump from the German league to the bright lights of the Premier League in 2015, signed by Jose Mourinho the Great, as the replacement for the departing Filipe Luís.

At the national level, Rahman was Ghana’s starting left back at the World Cup in Qatar last year, in a competition the west African country poorly crashed out at the group stage despite having all the opportunity to progress to the knockout stages.

Born in the northern part of Ghana Rahman- has 50 caps for the Black Stars, the most by any full-back in recent history and making him one the most outstanding full-backs the country has ever produced.