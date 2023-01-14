Baba Rahman makes first league start of new year as Reading draw with QPR

Baba Rahman made his first English Championship start of 2023 in Reading FC's pulsating draw with Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Reading's first league game of the new year saw him come off the bench, but he started against QPR after impressing as a starter against Watford in the FA Cup last week.

The left-back played admirably, and he will be disappointed that Reading did not win despite a two-goal lead. After a strong comeback by the away team, the game ended two-all.

Reading led when Jeff Hendrick drilled a low skidding shot from 25 yards in off the left-hand post.

And when QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng could only palm Andy Yiadom's fierce strike into the air, Republic of Ireland midfielder Hendrick tapped in his second moments before the break.

However, Roberts smashed in from an acute angle and then headed in a late equaliser from close range to complete the comeback.

Rahman struggled in the opening minutes but improved as the game progressed, and QPR responded by preferring to attack Reading's right flank.

After QPR equalised, the 28-year-old assisted Tom Ince in driving Reading out of their own half. He did exceptionally well late in the race to hold his ground, ride a few shoulder barges, and earn Reading two corners in quick succession.