Baba Rahman not returning to Black Stars squad for 2025 Unity Cup

GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm that influential Ghana international Abdul Baba Rahman will not be returning to the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2025 Unity Cup in London.

Despite recent speculation sparked by his visit to the team's camp over the weekend, the PAOK defender, who resides near the Black Stars’ training base in West London, will not be part of Coach Otto Addo's plans for the tournament. His appearance had initially fueled rumors of a possible recall, but sources at GHANAsoccernet.com Headquarters reveal that the experienced left-back remains unavailable for national team selection.

Baba Rahman has been on an extended break from international duty following a distressing episode during a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic, where he was unfairly targeted by a section of the fans.

During that match at the Baba Yara Stadium, he was subjected to severe verbal abuse from a section of Ghanaian fans, despite delivering one of the standout performances on the pitch. The intensity and inhumane nature of the criticism reportedly played a significant role in his decision to step away temporarily from representing the national team.

The former Chelsea defender, who has been a consistent performer for the Black Stars over the years, has since opted to focus on his club career with Greek side PAOK, where he continues to impress.

Ghana will kick off their Unity Cup campaign against West African rivals Nigeria at the GTech Community Stadium in West London on Wednesday, May 28. The winner of that encounter will advance to face the victor of the Trinidad and Tobago vs Jamaica match in Saturday's final.