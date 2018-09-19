Ghana defender Baba Rahman opens up on Black Stars return

Ghana defender Baba Rahman insists he will only return to the senior national team, when he is 100% fit.

Rahman, last played for the senior national team at the Africa Cup of nations in 2017 where he picked up a career threatening injury which ruled him out of action for almost two years.

Meanwhile, he has returned to action this season with German side Schalke O4 but was conspicuously missing in the recent Black Stars game against Kenya in the AFCON 2019 qualifier.

However, the on loan Chelsea left back says he wants to be fully fit before making a return to the senior side.

“I did not feel 100 per cent fit in the summer and I did not want to risk anything,” Baba told Goal.

“I just wanted to give myself enough time to get fully fit again.

“Additionally, there were some problems between the Ghanaian FA and the government which have now been solved.

“When I’m 100% ready, I want to play for Ghana again."

In Rahman's absence, coach Kwesi Appiah has invited Lumor Agbenyenu and tried Harrison Aful and Daniel Opare in that left back role.