Baba Rahman proves irreplaceable as fans question Gideon Mensah's performance against Angola

Monday’s 1-1 draw between Ghana and Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers has left Black Stars fans with mixed feelings. While the team managed to avoid a defeat, the performance of left-back Gideon Mensah has caused quite a stir among supporters.

Mensah, who plays for AJ Auxerre, had a difficult time dealing with Angola's Helder Costa on the flank. The forward easily tore him apart, leaving him exposed and unable to keep up with his pace and skill. As a result, many Ghanaians are now questioning whether Mensah is the right man to replace the injured Baba Rahman in the team.

Rahman, who has been a key player for the Black Stars for several years now, is known for his exceptional defensive skills, pace, and ability to support the team's attacks. His absence has been felt in recent matches, and many fans believe that there is simply no replacement for him.

Despite the disappointing performance from Mensah, Ghana managed to salvage a draw thanks to a late goal from substitute Osman Bukari, who levelled the score just a minute after coming on. Lucas Joao had opened the scoring for Angola in the second half.

See some comments below

This guy is dropping a stinker but his name is not Baba Rahman so you won’t hear about it 👍 pic.twitter.com/4kSR7T4ytm — Sani 🇬🇧🇬🇭 (@Sani__UtD) March 27, 2023

Baba Rahman after seeing what the Angola number 9 is doing to Gideon Mensah😂😭 pic.twitter.com/stgycdOGoP — Ara Maestro 🇬🇭🐬 (@_MukadasMaestro) March 23, 2023

Baba Rahman please we are sorry come back😭 Gideon Mensah guy shaa too much ei. Defense poor, offense too poor eii pic.twitter.com/mvxF0LALdb — Bra_Kojo__ 🇶🇦🇪🇬 (@ShyGuyKojo) March 27, 2023

Home and away 0 impact. Baba Rahman Anka he’s trending by now😂. pic.twitter.com/rTQ1DS3OWO — Ara Maestro 🇬🇭🐬 (@_MukadasMaestro) March 27, 2023

Gideon Mensah has had two games to nail the position.

His performances over that period have raised more questions than they've convinced. — Victor Atsu Tamakloe 🇬🇭 (@AtsuTamakloe) March 27, 2023

Gideon Mensah is the reason why Baba Rahman will return in our next qualifier and play. — Osei Akoto Kanu (@OseiAkoto_Kanu) March 27, 2023