Baba Rahman reaches new milestone at Greek club PAOK Thessaloniki

Ghana defender Baba Abdul Rahman has reached a new milestone at Greek champions PAOK Thessaloniki.

The former Chelsea defender made his 100th appearance for the club in the league game against Asteras Tripolis on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Rahman lasted the entire duration as PAOK defeated Asteras 2-0 to continue their defence of the league title despite trailing leaders Olympiacos by 11 points.

This season, the experienced left-back has made 22 appearances and scored five goals for PAOK in the league. He has also scored three goals in Europe for the club including one in the UEFA Champions League.

Rahman is having his second spell with the club after winning the Greek Cup during his time on loan from Chelsea.

Meanwhile, in his 100 appearances for PAOK, Rahman has netted 15 goals and delivered eight assists for the champions.

The Black Stars defender sealed a permanent move to PAOK in the summer of 2023 after a challenging nine-year spell at English outfit Chelsea.