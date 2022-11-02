GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Baba Rahman: Reading FC fans have a new song for Ghana defender

Published on: 02 November 2022
Burnley v Reading - Sky Bet Championship - Turf Moor Reading s Baba Rahman left and Burnley s Connor Roberts battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture date: Saturday October 29, 2022. EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRL Copyright: xTimxMarklandx 69508847

Reading FC has composed a new song for Baba Rahman in recognition of the Ghana defender's outstanding contributions to the club.

Rahman returned to the Championship club for a second loan spell in September and has won over the fans once more.

Reading fans are ecstatic because the left-back has always performed admirably when given the chance so far this season.

The 28-year-old sustained a hamstring injury that was expected to keep him out until after October, but he returned earlier than expected and has impressed in his last three games.

Alex, a Reading fan, tweeted the song lyrics. Reading fans sing the song during games.

Rahman has been named to Ghana's provisional squad and is expected to make the final list for the tournament, in which the Black Stars will face Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in the group stages.

