Baba Rahman reveals how Hazard predicts his performance before games

Ghana left-back Abdul Baba Rahman has disclosed how Chelsea ace Eden Hazard predicts his performance before matches.

Hazard regularly tells team-mates exactly what he's going to do in an upcoming match.

The 27-year-old has had an impressive start to the season after scoring five goals and contributing two assists in the team's five Premier League matches under new coach Maurizio Sarri.

And Rahman, who is on-loan at German side Schalke claims the Belgian's quality performances sometimes begin with a prophecy in the dressing room.

"Sometimes before a game [Hazard] told me what he had planned for that game and he always made it later," the Ghanaian told Goal.

"He is really a clown. He always makes fun when we are in the dressing room or at dinner. He's a funny guy who always makes people laugh around him.

"We don't have to talk much about Eden's qualities, he shows in every game that he is an amazing player."

Baba was signed from Augsburg in 2015 by then-manager Jose Mourinho and made 15 Premier League appearances in the 2015-16 campaign, before Cesar Azpilicueta and later Marcos Alonso became preferred options in his favoured left-back role.

The 24-year-old spent last season at Schalke also, and believes Chelsea's system of loaning out players is helping him become a stronger footballer.

"As one of the best clubs in the world Chelsea gives many players the chance to fulfill their dreams and become a better football player with that system," Baba said.

"Me for example I'm able to play at Schalke in front of 60,000 people regularly now, which helps me a lot in my development as a player."

Baba has started two of Schalke's three Bundesliga games this season and says he is focused on the club that has given him an opportunity to play first-team football.

But the Ghana international refused to rule out playing for Chelsea again in the future.

"You can never say where football will guide you to. Maybe I stay for the next 10 years at Schalke but I also can imagine playing for Chelsea again," he said.

"But at the moment I don't think about these things, I'm really happy at Schalke."