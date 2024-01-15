Baba Rahman scores again as PAOK wallop PAS Giannina in Greece

Ghana defender Baba Abdul Rahman continued his rich scoring run with his third of the month as PAOK Thessaloniki thumped PAS Gianninis 4-0 in the league on Sunday.

The 29-year-old, who opted to be excluded from the Black Stars team for AFCON 2023, seems to be enjoying his time in Greece after rediscovering his form.

Rahman opened the scoring for PAOK in the first half with a brilliant finish on the half-hour mark.

PAOK doubled the lead after the break through Soualiho MeÃ¯tÃ© before Stefanos Tzimas made it three a few minutes later.

An own goal from Daan Reimstra saw PAOK seal victory after the hour mark with a remarkable display.

Baba Rahman scored a 7.6 rating, according to Sofascore, making him one of the top performers of the night.

The former Chelsea defender has been one of the best players in the month of January in the Greek topflight league.