Baba Rahman set for stunning Premier League return as two clubs fight for Ghana and PAOK star

Greek side PAOK face a fight to keep Ghana international Baba Rahman according to reports in East Anglian daily, with the left-back attracting interest from newly promoted side Ipswich Town and Brentford. The former Chelsea star has played in 42 games for PAOK across all competitions and is one of the highest-scoring defenders in the Greek League.

Earlier in the campaign, Brentford sent scouts to monitor the 29-year-old in their Europa Conference League game against Dinamo Zagreb as they look to strengthen in what has been a challenging season for the Bees who lost Rico Henry to a knee injury.

PAOK crashed out of the Conference League at the quarter-final stage but Rahman is still statistically the best-performing left back in the competition playing 671 minutes, bagging one goal and assisting once. He also created five goal-scoring chances for the Greek Club in the Conference League.

Rahman is reportedly earning around â‚¬1million-a-year on his current three-year deal but could double his wages with a move back to the Premier League where he played 14 games for Chelsea before injury wrecked his progress.

Having decided to focus on his club career this year, Rahman has rediscovered his best form and his newly found fitness has been accompanied by impressive performances in the league and Europe. PAOK are second on the league table with an outside chance of winning the title. They will hope that a league triumph will be enough to convince one of their best players to stay at the club beyond the summer.