Baba Rahman set to join French giants Olympique Marseille

Ghana defender Baba Rahman is a target for French giants Olympique de Marseille in the summer transfer window.

The Chelsea left back popped up on the radar of the European heavyweights after impressing on loan at Stade de Reims last season.

Rahman, who is on the books of English side Chelsea is yet to establish himself with the London club and has spent most of his time on loan.

But reports indicate Olympique Marseille are set to make a 5 million Euros bid for the Ghanaian, who is back on form following his stupendous performances at the Nations Cup.

Les Phocéens narrowly missed out on a place in next season's UEFA Champions League but will compete in the Europa League.

And the clubs is beefing up their squad for the competition and the Ligue 1 with the signing of Baba, who is expected to give competition to former Aston Villa left back Jordan Amavi.

Rahman played 11 times for Reims last season, scoring a goal and making an assist.