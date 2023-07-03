Baba Rahman set to terminate Chelsea contract after agreeing POAK move

Ghana defender Baba Abdul Rahman is set to leave Chelsea this summer after agreeing a permanent move to Greek giants POAK.

The 29-year-old, who has been on the books of Chelsea since 2015 has agreed to part ways with the Blues, with his contract set to be terminate despite a year left.

The left-back has spent most of his time on loan but has decided to finally leave the London club and will sign a two-year deal with the Greek giants.

Baba previously spent a season on loan with POAK, helping them win the Greek Cup in 2021.

He also played for the likes of Real Mallorca in Spain, Stade de Reims in France as well as Schalke in the Bundesliga.

The Black Stars defender has been a regular member of the national team, featuring at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Last season, he spent time in the English Championship with Reading FC, where he has been playing for the last two years.