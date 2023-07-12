Baba Rahman sets ambitious goals with PAOK: 'I want the league and the cup'

Ghana defender Baba Rahman has expressed his excitement at rejoining Greek club PAOK and has set ambitious targets for the upcoming season.

Rahman, who recently signed a three-year contract with PAOK, is determined to help the team secure both the league title and the cup.

Speaking about his return to PAOK, Rahman expressed his positive feelings, stating, "I feel really good, and it's nice to see familiar faces and old teammates again."

He also highlighted the continuous contact PAOK had with him over the past two years, emphasizing that it played a crucial role in his decision to join the club. "You have to go where you are wanted and appreciated," Rahman added.

Describing his strong connection with PAOK, Rahman referred to the club as a family. "Although I had other proposals, I chose PAOK because they are like family to me," he said.

Rahman also praised the coach's desire to have him in the team, which further influenced his decision.

"The coach really expressed his desire to have me in the team, and this is something I appreciated a lot and actually made me choose PAOK," he stated.

When asked about his decision-making process, Rahman revealed that he didn't consult his former teammates but maintained occasional contact with some individuals in the team. He expressed his support for the club by watching their matches and even sending messages to wish them well.