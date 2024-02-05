Baba Rahman shines again as PAOK secure late victory in Greece

Ghanaian left-back Baba Rahman continues to impress in the Greek Super League, helping PAOK secure a thrilling late victory against Atromitos and maintain their position at the top of the table.

With two goals in the dying moments of the game, PAOK secured a 2-0 win, leaving them two points ahead of second-placed AEK Athens.

Rahman put in a standout performance, earning a 7.7 rating from Sofascore. He made one clearance, passed accurately 83% of the time, intercepted once, and won both a ground and aerial duel. His contributions were instrumental in PAOK's victory, highlighting his importance to the team.

With six games remaining, PAOK will aim to continue their winning streak and solidify their position at the top of the league.

Their next match against AEK Athens is a must-win, and Rahman's continued excellence will be crucial in achieving success.

Rahman has been one of the most consistent Ghanaian players abroad this season, with six-goal contributions in as many games.

It was surprising when he opted out of the squad for the AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast, but his focus on his club career has paid off, with his impressive performances for PAOK.

The 29-year-old left-back has established himself as a key player for PAOK, and his efforts have not gone unnoticed.