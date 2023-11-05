Baba Rahman shines with brilliant assist as PAOK triumph over Olympiacos

Ghana defender Baba Rahman displayed a remarkable performance, delivering a brilliant assist that contributed to PAOK's 4-2 victory over Olympiacos in a Greek Super League showdown on Sunday.

Rahman, who played the full 90 minutes, showcased flashes of his remarkable talent, reminiscent of his Bundesliga days with FC Augsburg, which eventually led to Chelsea acquiring his services for around £14 million in 2015.

The pivotal moment came in the 38th minute when Rahman received the ball wide, cutting inside to deliver a magnificent assist that allowed Andrija Živković to open the scoring. This initial breakthrough set the stage for PAOK's resounding victory with three more goals added.

In addition to his crucial assist, Rahman contributed defensively with one clearance, one interception, and five tackles. He displayed remarkable composure in winning 10 ground duels and orchestrated the attack with four key passes. Unsurprisingly, he earned a high rating of 7.7 from Sofascore.

Baba Rahman's summer transfer to PAOK has been nothing short of a revelation. After bidding farewell to Chelsea, he embarked on a new chapter in his career, securing a permanent move to the Greek club.

Since his arrival, Rahman has consistently impressed, offering glimpses of his former brilliance. With 16 appearances in all competitions, he is poised to continue making a significant impact as the season unfolds.