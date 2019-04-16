Baba Rahman tips Eden Hazard to win Ballon d'Or

Ghana and Reims left-back Baba Rahman has tipped Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard to win the Ballon d’Or in the future.

The Chelsea player on loan to the French Ligue 1 side believes it is just a matter of time that his teammate will win the title since his performances merits it.

Eden Hazard has been in blistering form for the Blues scoring 16 goals and registered 12 assists in 32 Premier League games this season.

"Anything is possible with Eden, I think it's only a matter of time before he wins the trophy," Baba Rahman said.

"Eden is a good player and also very dangerous, I think he is one of the best players in the world right now and everyone sees that.", he added.

The 24-year old also revealed his personal relationship with the Belgium captain.

"Before the games, in the cabin, I always sat next to him, but we also talked about life and the games in general."

Baba Rahman is on a short-loan deal at Stade Reims and will join the Blues when the season ends.

Baba made 23 appearances in his first season at Chelsea under Jose Mourinho during a disappointing campaign for the Blues. He fell out of favour under new boss Antonio Conte the following season and moved to Schalke 04 on loan for the season.

He then agreed to rejoin Schalke on an 18-month loan in January 2018 but the latest agreement, which followed his recovery from a serious knee injury, has been curtailed so the Ghana international can pick up more game-time.

In total, he made only 26 appearances and scored once across his spells with the German club due to the injury.