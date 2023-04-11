GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Baba Rahman urges Reading FC fans to stay positive amidst relegation battle

Published on: 11 April 2023
Ghana defender Baba Rahman has urged Reading FC fans to remain positive despite the team's struggle against relegation from the English Championship.

Rahman took to his Twitter page to share the message, as Reading were recently deducted six points for failing to satisfy a business plan agreed upon after breaching the EFL's Profit and Sustainability limits in the past.

The deduction has left them in the bottom three, and a 2-1 loss to Preston on Monday has left fans worried.

Rahman, who is currently injured and did not play in the Easter Monday clash, replied to several responses generated by his positive tweet.

 

The 28-year-old is on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season and is determined to help the club stay in the second-tier of English football.

