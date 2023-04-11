Baba Rahman urges Reading FC fans to stay positive amidst relegation battle

Ghana defender Baba Rahman has urged Reading FC fans to remain positive despite the team's struggle against relegation from the English Championship.

Rahman took to his Twitter page to share the message, as Reading were recently deducted six points for failing to satisfy a business plan agreed upon after breaching the EFL's Profit and Sustainability limits in the past.

The deduction has left them in the bottom three, and a 2-1 loss to Preston on Monday has left fans worried.

Rahman, who is currently injured and did not play in the Easter Monday clash, replied to several responses generated by his positive tweet.

That was a tough result for us in a tough week but I thought I’d ask who is still awake so we channel energy and make it work for us in the remaining games. They’re finals for us all. We need you all to pull through with us. Up the Ding 🛎️ 🔵⚪️ — baba abdul-rahman (@babarahmangh) April 10, 2023

Yeah we will do it. — baba abdul-rahman (@babarahmangh) April 10, 2023

The 28-year-old is on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season and is determined to help the club stay in the second-tier of English football.