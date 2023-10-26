Baba Rahman's impact off the bench helps PAOK secure comeback win over Aberdeen

Ghana defender Baba Rahman played a crucial role as his team, PAOK, secured a stunning comeback victory in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.

Despite initially trailing 2-0 to Aberdeen, PAOK managed to turn the tide in their favour with the assistance of Rahman's contribution.

The Greek side found themselves in a tough situation at Pittodrie Stadium, with Aberdeen leading 2-0, courtesy of goals from Bojan Miovski and Dante Polvara. However, the introduction of Baba Rahman and other players sparked a remarkable turnaround.

PAOK began to dominate the match, ultimately scoring three goals, including a late winner. Kiril Despodov, Vieirinha, and Stefan Schwab were the goal scorers for PAOK. Baba Rahman's performance was particularly impressive, as he entered the game to replace Rafa Soares, who was struggling.

Rahman, an experienced Ghanaian left-back, provided stability to the defence, ensuring that Aberdeen had limited attacking opportunities from his side, while also contributing to positive attacks when needed.

PAOK's remarkable victory was a testament to their resilience and the impact of Baba Rahman's presence on the field, helping the team secure a memorable comeback win in the Europa Conference League.