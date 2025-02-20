Baba Rahman’s impressive performance not enough as FC PAOK crashes out of Europa League

Ghana international, Baba Rahman put up an impressive performance for FC PAOK on Thursday night when the team suffered a 2-0 defeat to FC Steaua BucureÈ™ti in the Europa League.

The defender started for his team in the second leg of the tie and lasted the entire duration of the clash.

Unfortunately, the collective performance of his team was not enough for the side to overturn their first-leg defeat.

On the matchday, Juri Cisotti scored after 30 minutes into the first half to give FC Steaua BucureÈ™ti the lead.

Although FC PAOK would create some decent goal-scoring chances, the team could not get back into the game before halftime.

In the second half, FC Steaua BucureÈ™ti continued to dominate the game and put the game to bed in the 80th minute with a second goal.

This time around, it was David Miculescu who tapped in from close range to seal a 2-0 victory for the hosts.

Baba Rahman finished the game as the highest-rated FC PAOK player with a rating of 7.3.

He is bowing out of the Europa League with his team after scoring two goals in this season’s competition.