Baba Yara and Cape Coast Sports stadiums approved for 2026 World Cup qualifiers

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has granted pre-approval to two Ghanaian stadiums for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

As the qualifiers' first round is set to kick off in November, the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and the Cape Coast Sports Stadium have been designated as the approved venues for the matches in Ghana.

Notably absent from the list of pre-approved stadiums is the Accra Sports Stadium, which has traditionally been a prominent location for football events in the country.

Ghana have been placed in Group I for the qualifiers, alongside Mali, Madagascar, Central African Republic, Comoros, and Chad. The new qualification format, announced by the CAF Executive Committee in May 2023, involves nine groups of six teams each. Group winners will secure direct qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Additionally, due to the increase in CAF teams directly qualifying from five to nine, the four best group runners-up will engage in play-offs to determine the CAF representative for the inter-confederation play-offs.

Black Stars hope to qualify for the 2026 tournament to be co-hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada.